Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

French prosecutor probes interior minister's employment of daughters

France's financial prosecutor on Tuesday opened a preliminary inquiry over reports Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux hired his student-age daughters for summer jobs while a member of parliament.

  • Posted 21 Mar 2017 22:00
FILE PHOTO: French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux visits the territorial direction of local security of Seine-Saint-Denis in Bobigny, near Paris, France, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS: France's financial prosecutor on Tuesday opened a preliminary inquiry over reports Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux hired his student-age daughters for summer jobs while a member of parliament.

A report by satirical TV show Quotidien said on Monday that Le Roux employed his two daughters several times as parliamentary assistants during their school breaks.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Michel Rose)

- Reuters