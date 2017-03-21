French prosecutor probes interior minister's employment of daughters
- Posted 21 Mar 2017 22:00
PARIS: France's financial prosecutor on Tuesday opened a preliminary inquiry over reports Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux hired his student-age daughters for summer jobs while a member of parliament.
A report by satirical TV show Quotidien said on Monday that Le Roux employed his two daughters several times as parliamentary assistants during their school breaks.
