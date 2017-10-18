From Damascus, Iran vows to confront Israel

BEIRUT: Iran's military chief discussed ways to deepen cooperation with the Syrian military during a visit to Damascus on Wednesday, pledging to fight Israel and Sunni insurgents, Syrian state media said.

"We are in Damascus to assert and coordinate and cooperate to confront our common enemies, the Zionists and terrorists," Iranian General Mohammad Baqeri said, referring to Israel and Sunni militants including Islamic State. "We drew up the broad lines for this cooperation."

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Samia Nakhoul)