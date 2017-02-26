From wearable robots that keep you working longer, to an education revamp in Finland

TOKYO: Like the fictional superhero Iron Man, Mr Kenji Takemura from Osaka, Japan slips into a robotic suit and proceeds to lift the heavy boxes with great ease.

With an exoskeleton on his back, the 58-year-old handles these 40kg boxes like a man half his age, keeping work-related injuries at bay.

This wearable robot, developed by Activelink, a unit of Japanese tech giant Panasonic, reduces the energy required to carry heavy objects and cuts down the stress on the back by as much as 15 kg.

Mr Takemura said: “Wearing this suit to work, it helps to take the stress off the legs and waist and it is really useful. I have been able to work for a longer period of time.

“I am now 58 but using this, I am able to work till I am 65 or maybe 70.”

According to a 2016 report by Japan’s welfare ministry, nearly 70 per cent of people aged 60 and above would like to work even after they turn 65. And such wearable robots could extend the working lives of older workers.

In Japan, 160 power-assist suits were sold between September 2015 and October 2016. Globally, sales of these suits – which cost about 1 million yen (S$12,000) each – are predicted to hit 10,000 by 2020.

Such advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence have re-defined work and re-calibrated skillsets, while killing certain jobs at the same time.

In an upcoming episode airing Sunday (Feb 26), Challenge Tomorrow looks at how countries like Spain, Japan, Singapore and Finland are grappling with how citizens can thrive in a technology-driven work landscape.

FINLAND’S EDUCATION SYSTEM CHANGES

Finland, an economy once dominated by forestry-based industries, has redesigned its education system to embrace the digital age and the more collaborative working world of the future.

Ms Anita Lehikoinen, permanent secretary of Finland’s Ministry of Education and Culture, estimated that a third of the jobs today would be replaced by automation, robotics and artificial intelligence in the near future.

Young people attending a coding workshop in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo: Patrick John Lim)

She said: “Robots, automation, digital devices, they can take care of much of the work today. But where we need human beings are actually the soft skills. This is the new idea behind the new curriculum.”

The curriculum introduced in August 2016 emphasis competencies across subjects with a focus on collaborative learning. It develops areas such as character-building and higher thinking skills.

With changes happening so rapidly in the world, it is difficult to say what will be in 20 years’ time. “We want to prepare our children for the next decade, we need to provide them with more broader skills, such as critical thinking,” Ms Lehikoinen said.

Or as Finnish upper secondary school student Elmo Torppa put it: “I think it’s stupid to focus on a single profession because you can’t know if it will be a real profession in 20 years. I would like to think that what I am going to do when I grow up is something that may not exist yet.”

She studies in Espoo, which has been designated a UNESCO Learning City, where new ways of teaching are being tried out. For instance Elmo’s upper secondary school is located at Aalto University and shares its facilities.

The city is also trying out the new approach of flip learning. Said the Espoo’s director of development Kristina Erkkila: “The idea is that what used to be taught in schools would be studied at home… then students come to school and use their higher thinking and learning skills to collaborate in projects.

“It’s opening up to the real world more than traditional schools.”

