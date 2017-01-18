Channel NewsAsia

Gambia's President Jammeh declares state of emergency

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, state television said, after refusing to hand power to opposition leader Adama Barrow who won an election on Dec. 1.

  • Posted 18 Jan 2017 01:00
  • Updated 18 Jan 2017 01:16
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh receives Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Banjul, Gambia, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

The precise terms of the state of emergency and its implications for Thursday's inauguration of the president-elect were not immediately known.

