Gangs clash inside Brazil prison where 26 massacred this week

SAO PAULO: Hundreds of inmates from rival drug gangs clashed on Thursday inside a Brazilian prison where 26 inmates were butchered by gang members this week, television images showed.

Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters into the yard of the Alcacuz prison in northeastern Brazil as helicopters buzzed overhead. Prisoners erected makeshift barricades, while inmates traded blows with wooden clubs and hurled stones.

Some police appeared to be firing live rounds from a watchtower. There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Lisa Von Ahn)