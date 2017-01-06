Gap between Fillon, Le Pen, Macron narrows in French election poll

PARIS: Conservative candidate Francois Fillon was seen winning up to 28 percent of votes in the French presidential election's first round next April, a poll showed on Thursday, with the gap narrowing with far-right leader Marine Le Pen and independent Emmanuel Macron.

Le Pen was seen arriving second and qualifying for the run-off alongside Fillon in all but one scenario, with between 22 percent and 24 percent under different scenarios tested by the Elabe polling institute for business daily Les Echos.

Independent former economy minister Emmanuel Macron polled at between 16 percent and 24 percent, depending on who was picked by the Socialists in their primaries this month and whether centrist Francois Bayrou ran or not.

Elabe did not test scenarios for the second round which will be held in May. Only the top two candidates of the first round qualify for the run-off.

