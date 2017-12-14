Geminid meteor shower to graze skies on Thursday night: NASA

SINGAPORE: Star-gazers will be able to enjoy the Geminid meteor shower on Thursday (Dec 14) night as it streaks across the skies, said the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

This is said to be the "best shower this year" after August's Perseids meteor shower was obscured by the moonlight.

Under good conditions, the meteor shower can reportedly be seen once per minute.

The Geminids are said to be active every December as the Earth passes through a huge trail of dusty debris shed by a rocky object called the 3200 Phaethon.

The "shooting stars" phenomenon is observed when the dust burns while travelling through the Earth's atmosphere.

The Geminids can be seen with the naked eye against dark skies over most parts of the world.

Meteor showers are named after the location of the radiant, usually a star or constellation close to where they appear in the night sky. The Geminid radiant is in the constellation Gemini.