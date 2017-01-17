Gendarmes fire into the air at camps in Ivory Coast - witnesses

ABIDJAN: Gendarmes fired their guns into the air at camps in the Ivory Coast cities of Daloa, Man and the capital Yamoussoukro on Tuesday, witnesses said.

It was unclear why they were shooting, but the incidents came as the government began paying bonuses to soldiers under a deal agreed to end a mutiny that paralysed much of the West African nation earlier this month.

