German Christmas market evacuated due to suspicious package - police

BERLIN: Police have evacuated a Christmas market and the surrounding area in the German city of Potsdam, near Berlin, to investigate a suspicious object, local police said on Twitter on Friday.

Police said special forces were on site to examine the object, which was described by the Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten newspaper as a package measuring 40 cm (15.75 inches) by 50 cm that had been delivered to an pharmacy near the market.

Germany is on high alert for potential terrorist attacks after last year's deadly attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

(Reporting by Andrea ShalalEditing by Maria Sheahan)