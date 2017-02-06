German conservatives agree on Merkel as chancellor candidate for September election

MUNICH: Germany's conservative parties agreed on Monday to nominate Angela Merkel as their candidate for chancellor in a Sept. 24 election despite their long feud over how to tackle the migrant influx, participants at a conservative meeting told Reuters.

The Christian Social Union (CSU) - the Bavarian sister party to Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) - has long criticised Merkel for allowing more than a million refugees into Germany over the last two years.

The CDU and CSU are meeting in Munich to discuss how to defeat a resurgent Social Democratic Party (SPD) in September's federal election. Merkel and CSU leader Horst Seehofer are due to present their joint election strategy later on Monday.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)