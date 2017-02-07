German defence minister confident US to stay committed to NATO

RUKLA, Lithuania: German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday she was confident that the United States would remain committed to NATO in response to doubts about U.S. President Trump's views on the defence alliance.

Trump has in the past said NATO is obsolete because it has failed to protect Europe from Islamist attacks but U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has tried to reassure allies that the U.S. is still committed.

