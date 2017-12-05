German hunter dies after wild boar he tried to shoot attacks him: Report

BERLIN: A hunter in Germany died after he was attacked by a wild boar he was trying to shoot, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Monday (Dec 4).

According to AP, the 50-year-old man was on a boar hunt with a dozen others when the incident happened.

Witnesses said the hunter had fired off a shot and then moved into some reeds, where he reportedly encountered the pig.

The incident happened near the north-eastern town of Greifswald on Sunday.



Citing police, AP reported that the man had serious injuries on his left thigh and also had fallen into nearby water.

The man, who was unidentified, succumbed to injuries after he was taken to a hospital.

Police said the boar has not been located, and it is also not clear whether the animal was injured from the incident.

AP reported that about 500,000 wild boars are killed in Germany every year. Experts say culling by hunters is not enough to stop the population of boars from growing.