German industry urges Berlin to quickly find position on EU reform

BERLIN: Germany's biggest industry association BDI on Wednesday urged the German government to quickly find a position on how to strengthen the European Union after French President Emmanuel Macron's sweeping speech about needed reforms.

"The proposals of the president are courageous, but not uncontroversial. Europe now needs speed in the reform discussion," BDI managing director Joachim Lang said.

He added that Macron's proposals for a joint euro zone budget and a common finance minister for the 19-member bloc might not be perfect, but at least worth discussing.

"The next government must quickly present a position of its own on strengthening the EU," Lang said.

