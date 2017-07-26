German military helicopter crashes in northern Mali - UN spokesman

BAMAKO: A German military helicopter working with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali crashed in the desert north on Wednesday, a spokesman for the mission said.

There was no information on the fate of the Tiger attack helicopter's two German crew members or the cause of the crash, which occurred in Gao region, Ahmad Makaila said.

