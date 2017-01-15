German plane lands in Kuwait over hoax bomb threat

KUWAIT CITY: A German plane carrying 299 passengers made an emergency landing in Kuwait on Sunday (Jan 15) over a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax, authorities in the Gulf emirate said.

The aircraft operated by Eurowings, a low-cost carrier owned by Lufthansa, had been travelling from Salalah in Oman to Cologne in Germany when the captain requested an emergency landing.

Upon its arrival in Kuwait, the plane was searched for explosives but none were found, a spokesman for the Gulf country's civil aviation authority told the official KUNA news agency.

Authorities are investigating the incident.