German police arrest three suspected of helping plan violence - magazine

BERLIN: German police have arrested three people on suspicion of supporting a suspected Islamist militant and helping to prepare a serious act of violent subversion against the state, magazine Focus said on its website.

It cited the chief public prosecutor in the northern town of Celle as saying on Friday that there had been an arrest warrant for the two men and one woman. The prosecutor's office was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Focus said the suspects - a 27-year-old Afghan, a 27-year-old Turk and a 25-year-old German - were arrested on Thursday evening. It added that the Salafist they are suspected of supporting had been arrested on Feb. 21 and is in custody.

