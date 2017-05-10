German police detain Islamist suspects in Leipzig - media

German police detained several potential Islamist militant suspects in the eastern city of Leipzig, German media reported on Wednesday.

BERLIN: German police detained several potential Islamist militant suspects in the eastern city of Leipzig, German media reported on Wednesday.

Police in the city confirmed that several properties had been searched earlier on Wednesday morning.

Regional news portal Tag24 said the operation targeted suspected members of Islamic State and other organisations that had been active in Syria's six-year-old civil war.

