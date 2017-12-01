German police say suspicious object confirmed to contain explosives

BERLIN: A suspicious object under investigation in the German city of Potsdam, near Berlin, has been found to contain explosives, local police said on Twitter on Friday.

Police had cordoned off the Christmas market in Potsdam and the surrounding area and sent in special forces after being alerted about a suspicious object delivered to a pharmacy in the area.

"The suspicion of an improvised explosive device has been confirmed," police said on Twitter. No additional details were immediately available.

Germany is on high alert for potential terrorist attacks after last year's deadly attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

