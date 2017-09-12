German prosecutor demands life for neo-Nazi suspect Zschaepe

Germany's federal prosecutor said on Tuesday that Beate Zschaepe, the main surviving suspect in a trial of neo-Nazis accused of murdering 10 people, should be given a life prison sentence.

Prosecutors say Zschaepe was part of the National Socialist Underground (NSU) group that killed eight Turks, a Greek and a German policewoman between 2000 and 2007, leading to one of the most closely watched trials in post-war Germany.

Zschaepe, 42, has denied taking part in the murders with two friends who killed themselves in 2011 when police discovered the gang by chance. But she has, through her lawyer, said she felt morally guilty for not stopping them.

