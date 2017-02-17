German Social Democrat candidate would beat Merkel in direct vote for chancellor - poll

BERLIN: Martin Schulz, the German Social Democrats' candidate for federal elections in September, would get 49 percent if there were to be a direct vote for chancellor, while incumbent Angela Merkel would get 38 percent, a poll showed on Friday.

At the end of January Merkel was ahead of Schulz in the poll carried out by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen for broadcaster ZDF. Back then Merkel had 44 percent support compared to Schulz's 40 percent, ZDF said.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)