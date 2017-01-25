German Social Democrats endorse Schulz as chancellor candidate

BERLIN: Germany's Social Democrats chief Sigmar Gabriel on Tuesday (Jan 24) said the party leadership had nominated former European Parliament head Martin Schulz to challenge Chancellor Angela Merkel in September's general elections.

"Martin Schulz will be the candidate for the chancellorship," Gabriel told reporters in Berlin, adding that the choice was "unanimously" endorsed by the party leadership.

Gabriel, the unpopular vice-chancellor in Merkel's coalition government, had earlier ruled himself out of the race, citing his dismal chances.

He added that Schulz would also replace him as SPD chief, saying that it was "right and credible" for Schulz to hold both roles.

Schulz, who only announced he was stepping down from his Brussels role two months ago, said at the same press conference that the nomination was "an extraordinary honour I accept with pride and humility".

Schulz's nomination must still be approved by a party vote on Sunday, but this is considered a mere formality.

Recent opinion surveys have shown that Schulz is better placed than Gabriel to mount a challenge against Merkel's bid for a fourth term as chancellor.

A December poll found that Schulz and Merkel both had approval ratings of 57 per cent, dwarfing those of Gabriel.

However, polls still suggest Merkel's conservative block will emerge as the largest party in the upcoming elections, easily defeating the SPD, currently the junior partner in the ruling coalition.