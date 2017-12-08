German SPD votes for talks with Merkel's conservatives

German Social Democratic Party (SPD) members voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to allow their party's leadership to enter talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on forming a government.

BERLIN: German Social Democratic Party (SPD) members voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to allow their party's leadership to enter talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on forming a government.

The party congress's vote means leaders can discuss options including a renewed "grand coalition", an informal cooperation or a formal agreement to tolerate a conservative minority government by not voting down certain parliamentary motions.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Maria Sheahan)