German state of Lower Saxony sets October 15 date for new election

HANOVER, Germany: The German state of Lower Saxony will hold new elections on Oct. 15, after a Greens party member defected to the conservatives on Friday, costing the current coalition government its one-seat majority, Premier Stephan Weil told reporters on Monday.

Weil, a Social Democrat, said the date was the earliest possible date for state elections and was agreed by the political parties represented in the state legislature.

Weil and Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives had initially hoped to hold the state election on Sept. 24, the same day as national elections, when polls show Merkel is likely to win a fourth term in office.

