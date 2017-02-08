Germany mulling meeting with Russia, Ukraine, France on Ukraine crisis

BERLIN: Germany is in talks with its partners about organising a meeting between Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany on the Ukraine crisis on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Bonn next week, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We are conducting talks in the Normandy format with our partners in Paris, Moscow, Kiev about the usefulness, political usefulness and logistical feasibility of such a meeting. It is too early for me to confirm it, but it is possible that it could come to that," said the spokesman.

He added that Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel believed it would be a good idea to organise a meeting of the four foreign ministers soon to give new impetus to the implementation of the Minsk ceasefire agreement and to calm down the violence in eastern Ukraine.

