Germany's Merkel encouraged US will consider EU free trade deal

HANNOVER, Germany:German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said she was encouraged that Washington would take a look at a future trade agreement with the European Union.

Merkel, speaking at the opening of the Hannover Messe industry fair, said Germany remained opposed to protectionism and trade barriers, and would continue to work for multilateral trade agreements like the EU's free trade deal with Canada.

"I also feel very encouraged by my visit to the United States that negotiations between the EU and the United States on a free trade agreement ... are also being looked at," Merkel said.

She said the EU would insist on maintaining the four basic freedoms of its single market during negotiations with Britain about the UK's exit from the bloc.

"We want to continue good relations with Britain, while maintaining the advantages of the single market for ourselves," she said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)