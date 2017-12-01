Germany's Merkel tells Erdogan will speed up EU aid to Turkey - Turkish sources

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that she would work to speed up the transfer of financial assistance promised by the European Union to Turkey as part of a migrant deal, Turkish presidential sources said.

The two leaders also agreed in a phone call to accelerate an improvement in bilateral ties once a new German government has been formed, the sources said.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Source: Reuters

