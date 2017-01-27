Germany's Merkel to meet Erdogan in Turkey next week - government official

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey on Feb. 2 before travelling on to Malta to participate in a meeting of European Union leaders, a German government official said on Thursday.

The trip comes amid continued tensions between the two NATO partners about a range of issues, including alleged spying by Turkish clerics in Germany, and Ankara's accusation that Berlin is harbouring militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and far-leftists of the DHKP-C.

