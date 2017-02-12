Germany's Social Democrats narrow gap with Merkel's conservatives - poll

BERLIN: Germany's centre-left Social Democrats have closed to within one percentage point of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, a poll showed on Saturday, seven months before a pivotal federal election with EU-wide ramifications.

The SPD, Merkel's junior coalition partners, would take 32 percent of the vote if an election were held today, an Emnid poll to appear in Bild am Sonntag newspaper showed, three percentage points higher than last week.

It was the highest result for the SPD since April 2006, Bild am Sonntag said. Merkel's conservatives remain on 33 percent.

