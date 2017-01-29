Channel NewsAsia

Germany's SPD leaders nominate Schulz as chancellor candidate - sources

Leaders of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) on Sunday unanimously nominated former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to run against conservative Angela Merkel in a national election in September, sources familiar with the decision said.

  • Posted 29 Jan 2017 19:05
FILE PHOTO - Former European Parliament president Martin Schulz attends a Social Democratic Party SPD parliamentary fraction meeting in Berlin, Germany, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

The decision is to be formalised at a special party conference to be held on March 19, the sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Susan Fenton)

- Reuters