Germany's SPD narrows gap with Merkel's conservatives - poll

Germany's SPD narrows gap with Merkel's conservatives - poll

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, gestures as she speaks during an election rally in Regensburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN: Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) slightly narrowed their gap with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in a poll published on Tuesday five days before a federal election.

The weekly survey, conducted by Forsa for RTL television and Stern magazine, showed support for Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc down one percentage point at 36 percent while the SPD was unchanged on 23 percent.

The far-left party Die Linke scored 10 percent, which would make it the third-strongest political force in the next Bundestag lower house of parliament.

The business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) and the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is critical of the European Union, both came in at 9 percent. The environmentalist Greens stood at 8 percent.

This means that only another grand coalition of Merkel's conservatives with the SPD or a nationwide untested three-way "Jamaica" alliance of the conservatives, FDP and Greens would have a stable majority, the pollster said.

The poll of a representative sample of 2,501 people was conducted between September 11 and 15. It had a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Thomas Escritt)

Source: Reuters