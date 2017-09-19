Germany's SPD narrows gap with Merkel's conservatives - poll

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) slightly narrowed their gap with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in a poll published on Tuesday five days before a federal election.

BERLIN: Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) slightly narrowed their gap with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in a poll published on Tuesday five days before a federal election.

The weekly survey, conducted by Forsa for RTL television and Stern magazine, showed support for Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc down one percentage point at 36 percent while the SPD was unchanged on 23 percent.

The far-left party Die Linke scored 10 percent, which would make it the third-strongest political force in the next Bundestag lower house of parliament.

The business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) and the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is critical of the European Union, both came in at 9 percent. The environmentalist Greens stood at 8 percent.

This means that only another grand coalition of Merkel's conservatives with the SPD or a nationwide untested three-way "Jamaica" alliance of the conservatives, FDP and Greens would have a stable majority, the pollster said.

The poll of a representative sample of 2,501 people was conducted between September 11 and 15. It had a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Thomas Escritt)