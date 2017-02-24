Germany says unsure of Trump trade stance, but keen for US talks

BERLIN: Germany does not yet have a full picture of the approach that U.S. President Trump's administration is taking on foreign, security and trade policy but is keen to engage with Washington on these issues, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

"We don't yet have full certainty about how the new U.S. administration is going to position itself on foreign, security and trade policy questions," ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer told a regular government news conference.

"We have every interest in getting in touch with important figures in the slowing growing U.S. administration," he added.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Paul Carrel)