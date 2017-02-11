Germany says US demand for more NATO burden-sharing is 'fair'

WASHINGTON: The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand", German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Germany and other European powers were unnerved when Donald Trump accused NATO allies during his presidential campaign of failing to pay their way, and described the alliance shortly before he took office last month as 'obsolete'.

He offered some reassurance this week when he told U.S. forces: "We strongly support NATO."

Von der Leyen said Germany, which spends less than the NATO target of 2 percent of economic output on defence, understood it needed to increase that.

"I think it's a fair demand," von der Leyen said. "If we want to jointly master the crises in the world, namely the fight against terrorism, and also put the alliance on solid footing, then everyone has to pay their share."

She told reporters she welcomed an offer from Mattis to deepen the strategic dialogue between the two countries. He had also reiterated his clear and deep commitment to NATO.

Admiring comments from Trump about Russian President Vladimir Putin have raised concerns among some European countries that the United States might relax sanctions imposed against Moscow over its 2014 annexation of Crimea and its support for violent separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Von der Leyen said it was critical that NATO members remained unified. "It is ... very important that we speak with one voice."

She said she and Mattis agreed that many global problems, including the war in Syria, could not be solved without Russia, but Moscow needed to respect international law and the borders of other sovereign countries.

They had agreed it was important to "continue to act from a position of strength to extend an outstretched hand to Russia and work out our mutual problems at the negotiating table and then solve them."

Von der Leyen's meeting with Mattis lasted for about an hour, twice as long as planned. She was the first European defence minister to visit him at the Pentagon.

