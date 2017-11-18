Gerry Adams to step down as leader of Ireland's Sinn Fein in 2018

DUBLIN: Gerry Adams on Saturday (Nov 18) announced he will be stepping down next year as leader of Ireland's Sinn Fein party, after 34 years as the dominant figurehead of Irish republicanism.

At 69, Adams was re-elected for one more term as party president at Sinn Fein's annual congress in Dublin but called for a special conference in 2018 to elect a successor for the post he has held since 1983.

"Leadership means knowing when it's time for change and that time is now," Adams told the conference in an emotional speech, adding: "This is ... my last conference as president of Sinn Fein."

Adams said he would also not be standing for re-election to the Irish parliament.

CALL FOR BREXIT VETO



Adams emphasised the party's social message, warned about the impact of Brexit and said one of the party's "greatest achievements" was the peace process which brought to an end a conflict in Northern Ireland in which more than 3,500 people were killed.

On Brexit, he urged Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar - as an EU leader - to veto an agreement between Britain and the bloc if there are no guarantees that the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland will remain open.

Ireland's government "has only recently woken up to the reality that Brexit on British government terms is not acceptable," he said.

"He has a veto. Leo should use that veto," he said.

Adams also repeated his call for a referendum on Irish reunification to be held in the next five years.

"Republicanism has never been stronger. This is our time," he told conference delegates. "It is achievable and it will be achieved," he said.

PAST AS MILLSTONE



No figure has put themselves forward as a clear candidate to replace Adams. However, Sinn Fein's vice-president Mary Lou McDonald, 48, a Dublin member of parliament, is a likely favourite.

Sinn Fein vice-president Mary Lou McDonald is a likely favourite replace Adams. (Photo: AFP/Paul Faith)

She would present a fresh face and has no historic links to the Irish Republican Army, the now-defunct paramilitary wing of Sinn Fein responsible for more than 1,700 deaths during the conflict known as the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

While Adams played a major role in convincing the IRA to disarm as part of the Northern Ireland peace process and masterminded Sinn Fein's rise to become the second-biggest political force north of the border and the third in the south, many consider his past a millstone.

"If we go into the next election with Gerry as leader, it caps our potential growth," a party source told The Irish Times newspaper.

The conference in Dublin voted on more than 170 motions, including some which will have a major impact on the political orientation of the socialist party.

On Friday, the party voted for a proposal that will allow it to participate as the junior member of a governing coalition in Dublin, breaking their traditional line of saying they would only do so as the major party.

"Sinn Fein wants to be in government, north and south", MP Pearse Doherty said on Tuesday, adding that any government would have to be in line with the party's republican principles, notably on the question of Irish reunification.

"We need to be prepared to be in government," Adams said.

The conference is also endorsed liberalising abortion laws in Ireland, which are restricted to pregnancies that pose a life-threatening risk to the mother.

The party will now campaign for a repeal of a constitutional amendment banning abortion in a referendum to be held in Ireland next year.

"Sinn Fein fully supports the repeal of the Eighth Amendment. Women and their doctors need legal protection. Women deserve and are entitled to be trusted and respected," Adams said.

Figures from the Spanish region of Catalonia were also among the guest speakers. Sinn Fein has backed its separatist movement.