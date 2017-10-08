Ghana gas depot blast kills at least 6: Fire service

World

Ghana gas depot blast kills at least 6: Fire service

At least six people were killed and 35 injured, mostly suffering burns, after an explosion at a natural gas depot in Ghana's capital, fire service spokesman Billy Anaglate said on Sunday.

People run after a natural gas station exploded in Ghana's capital Accra, in this still image taken from October 7, 2017 social media video. MANDATORY CREDIT Lois Koranten/via REUTERS
(Updated: )

ACCRA: At least six people were killed and 35 injured, mostly suffering burns, after an explosion at a natural gas depot in Ghana's capital, fire service spokesman Billy Anaglate said on Sunday.

The explosion on Saturday evening sent a giant fireball into the sky above the eastern part of Accra, causing frightened residents to flee their homes in large numbers.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Emma Farge; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters