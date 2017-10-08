Ghana gas depot blast kills at least six - fire service
At least six people were killed and 35 injured, mostly suffering burns, after an explosion at a natural gas depot in Ghana's capital, fire service spokesman Billy Anaglate said on Sunday.
The explosion on Saturday evening sent a giant fireball into the sky above the eastern part of Accra, causing frightened residents to flee their homes in large numbers.
