Ghana gas depot blast kills at least six - fire service

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

At least six people were killed and 35 injured, mostly suffering burns, after an explosion at a natural gas depot in Ghana's capital, fire service spokesman Billy Anaglate said on Sunday.

ACCRA: At least six people were killed and 35 injured, mostly suffering burns, after an explosion at a natural gas depot in Ghana's capital, fire service spokesman Billy Anaglate said on Sunday.

The explosion on Saturday evening sent a giant fireball into the sky above the eastern part of Accra, causing frightened residents to flee their homes in large numbers.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Emma Farge; editing by John Stonestreet)