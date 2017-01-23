Giant otter fossil the size of a wolf discovered in China

SINGAPORE: A huge otter the size of a wolf roamed ancient China around 6 million years ago, a new study published on Sunday (Jan 22) has found.

A team of researchers found its fossilised remains in Yunnan province, south-western China. At 110lbs (50kg) the species, Siamogale melilutra, is among the largest otter species on record and would have been around twice the size of the modern-day South American giant river otter, according to Live Science.

"This extinct otter is larger than all living otters," study lead researcher Xiaoming Wang, a curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County in California, told Live Science.

"The skull was unlike (that of) any other animals found so far, and that's when we realised that this was something unique and important," Wang added.

As the skull was crushed, the team used computed tomography (CT) scanning to create a digital reconstruction of the bones.

“The bones were so delicate that we could not physically restore the cranium. Instead, we CT-scanned the specimen and virtually reconstructed it in a computer," Dr Denise Su, curator and head of Paleobotany and Paleoecology at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, told The Telegraph.

Researchers said it was unclear why this species of otter was so big, as its prey would most likely have been mollusks, Wang told Live Science.

"It is more likely a mollusk eater, and its powerful skull and jaws may be designed to crack tough shells of clams," he said.

"Perhaps our fossil otter had not learned to use rocks, and instead (would) apply brute strength to crush hard shells," he added, referencing the fact that modern otters also use tools such as rocks to smash open mollusks.