Girl escapes alligator in Florida by prying its jaws open: Report

SINGAPORE: A 10-year-old girl in Orlando, Florida fought off an alligator attack at a park on Saturday (May 6) after prying its jaws from her leg - a trick she had picked up earlier at a theme park.

The girl had been in water less than a metre deep in a designated swimming area at Lake Moss Park, when the nearly three-metre-long alligator bit her, said ABC News.

According to the report, the girl's family said she escaped by poking the alligator in the nose and pulling away its bottom jaw, after learning the manoeuvre at Gatorland.



She was taken to a hospital with puncture wounds in her knee and thigh, while the alligator was captured and put down, said ABC News.

“To get an animal with the strongest bite on the planet to let go of you is a miracle,” Gatorland representative Donald Aldarelli said in an interview. “I’m just happy that she heard it here.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lake was closed and cordoned off after the incident, according to WFTV reporter Julie Salomone on Twitter.

