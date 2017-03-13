Governor of Syria's Homs province says deal signed for rebels to leave-state media
BEIRUT: The governor of Syria's Homs Province said agreement had been reached with rebels over the insurgent-held al-Waer district in the city of Homs that would involve rebel fighters leaving with their families in coming weeks, state media reported.
The opposition-affiliated Orient News reported that negotiators from al-Waer had signed an agreement for rebel factions and their families to depart for north Syria.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall and Ellen Francis; Editing by Toby Chopra)
- Reuters