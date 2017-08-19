Grace Mugabe absent from South Africa summit after assault claim

PRETORIA: Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe failed to appear on Saturday (Aug 19) at a summit in South Africa attended by her husband, an event overshadowed by her effort to obtain diplomatic immunity over assault allegations.

The wife of President Robert Mugabe has not been seen since she was accused of attacking a 20-year-old model with an electrical extension cord last weekend in a Johannesburg hotel where the couple's two sons were staying.

South African police had said she was expected at the two-day Southern African Development Community (SADC) meeting that opened with a "first spouses programme".

But the 52-year-old was not among the first ladies in reserved seating at the foot of the platform where several heads of state spoke. Her husband, in a black suit and beige scarf, was among eight regional leaders present.

Neither South Africa's foreign ministry or the police said where the Zimbabwean first lady was, after it emerged that two aircraft were barred from leaving Johannesburg and Harare.

One was owned by Air Zimbabwe, the company regularly used by President Mugabe, and one by South African Airways (SAA).

The first flight could not take off Friday night from Johannesburg International Airport, as it lacked an "international permit to operate", according to South Africa's civil aviation authority.

The same regulation affected South African Airlines, whose flight SA025 was supposed to leave Harare on Saturday at 7am (0500 GMT), but was held on the ground before being cancelled.

"In more than 20 years of operations in Zimbabwe, this is the first time we have been asked for this document," SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali told AFP.

The regional summit's closing ceremony on Sunday is also scheduled to include partners of the heads of state for its 15 member nations.

Mugabe's wife has claimed diplomatic immunity after allegedly assaulting Gabriella Engels nearly a week ago.

South African police have said they are on high alert to prevent her leaving the country, with an arrest warrant also reportedly being considered.

"We are awaiting the outcome of the request," a police spokesman said, referring to Mugabe's effort to obtain diplomatic immunity.

Engels - who has registered a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm - appeared at a press conference on Thursday, wearing a large plaster on her forehead.

DISPUTED IMMUNITY



Lawyers who have taken up her case told reporters she was offered cash to make the incident "go away" but that she refused and is determined to press charges against the Zimbabwean first lady.

Willie Spies, one of her lawyers, said that if diplomatic immunity was granted they would consider bringing an urgent court application to halt the decision.

Grace Mugabe was in South Africa reportedly to have her ankle treated following a minor accident last month.

Her husband - 41 years her senior - flew into the country late Wednesday, the day after she failed to attend an agreed meeting with South African police over the alleged assault.

Zimbabwean officials have declined to comment on allegations against the first lady or her immunity claim. She has not been seen since the incident.

Grace and Robert Mugabe's two sons Robert Jr and Chatunga live in Johannesburg, where they have a reputation for partying, while the couple also have an elder daughter who lives in Zimbabwe.

The incident is a diplomatic headache for South Africa and Zimbabwe, neighbours with strong political and economic ties.

Grace Mugabe regularly speaks at rallies in Zimbabwe and is seen as a potential successor to her increasingly frail husband.