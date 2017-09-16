'Great job,' Trump tells 11-year-old boy mowing White House lawn

WASHINGTON: An 11-year-old boy earned a "great job" and a high five from US President Donald Trump for mowing the White House lawn on Friday (Sep 15).

Frank Giaccio, from Falls Church, Virginia, wrote the president earlier this year saying that he owned his own lawn-mowing business and it would an "honour" to mow the White House lawn.

The White House accepted his offer and Frank was invited to mow the grass in the Rose Garden on Friday under the watchful eye of uniformed park service workers.

Wearing goggles, a red shirt, khaki shorts, black sneakers and work gloves, Frank went to work in the Rose Garden around 9.30 am. (1330 GMT).

Trump appeared about 10 minutes later, gave Frank a high five and told him he was doing a "great job."

Interviewed on the Fox Business network before heading to the White House, Frank said the day was shaping up to be "pretty much the best day of my life."

