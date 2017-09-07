Greece 'ready and determined' to exit bailout in 2018, PM says

Greece is "ready and determined" to exit its international bailout next August, putting an end to years of crisis and uncertainty, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday.

Greece's third EU/IMF bailout since 2010 is due to expire in August 2018.

"We are absolutely ready and determined to move in this direction and I'm certain our lenders have the same approach of avoiding hurdles and delays," Tsipras said during joint press conference in Athens with French President Emanuel Macron.

"It is important not only for Greece, it is important for Europe," Tsipras said. "The final end of the Greek crisis will signal Europe's passage into a new era of less uncertainty."

