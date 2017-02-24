Greece's Tsipras says deal with lenders 'honourable compromise'
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday a deal between Athens and lenders for further reforms in return for bailout aid was an 'honourable compromise'.
- Posted 24 Feb 2017 17:30
REUTERS: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday a deal between Athens and lenders for further reforms in return for bailout aid was an 'honourable compromise'.
Tsipras, speaking to Greek lawmakers, said he believed relations with creditors had turned a page, and that lenders had accepted austerity for the crisis-hit country should end.
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)
- Reuters