Greek address on letter which exploded at IMF - Greek minister

ATHENS: A Greek return address was on an envelope which exploded at the European offices of the International Monetary Fund in Paris on Thursday, Greece's public order minister said.

"French authorities just informed us that it was mailed from Greece," Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas told Ant1 Television.

On Wednesday, German authorities intercepted a package with explosives addressed to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble. A Greek militant group, the Conspiracy of Fire Cells, claimed responsibility for that earlier Thursday.

(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas and Karolina Tagaris, writing by Michele Kambas)