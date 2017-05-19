Greek police fire teargas at protesters outside parliament

A masked demonstrator throws a petrol bomb to riot police outside the parliament building as Greek lawmakers vote on the latest round of austerity Greece has agreed with its lenders, in Athens, Greece, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS: Greek police fired teargas at anti-austerity protesters rallying outside parliament in Athens on Thursday, as lawmakers debated spending cuts demanded by the country's international lenders in exchange for bailout funds.

Protesters hurled petrol bombs and firecrackers at police guarding parliament. They responded with teargas.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou)

Source: Reuters