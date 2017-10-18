Greek prime minister says Turkey should continue its European orientation

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday it was important for Turkey to remain part of the NATO security alliance and continue its orientation towards Europe despite current tensions between the two countries.

"We continue to support the Turkish course towards Europe," Tsipras said at a White House news conference after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. "We respect it as a regional power and we believe that it must stay oriented towards the European perspective."

