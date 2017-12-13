Greek top court paves way for US extradition of Russian bitcoin fraud suspect

ATHENS: Greece's Supreme Court on Wednesday paved the way for the extradition to the United States of Russian bitcoin fraud suspect Alexander Vinnik.

Vinnik is accused by U.S. authorities of laundering US$4 billion (£3 billion) via a platform trading the digital currency bitcoin. He denies the allegations and had fought a ruling to extradite him at Greece's top court. Judges rejected his appeal.

(Reporting by Constantinos Georgizas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)