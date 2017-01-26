Greek top court rules against extradition of eight Turkish soldiers

ATHENS: Greece's Supreme Court ruled against the extradition of all eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece in July after a failed coup attempt in Turkey, a court official said on Thursday.

The eight men landed a helicopter in northern Greece on July 16 and sought political asylum saying they feared for their lives in Turkey.

Turkey has demanded Greece extradite them alleging they were involved in the coup attempt and has branded them traitors. They all deny involvement in the attempt to oust President Tayyip Erdogan, which led to a purge of the military and civil service.

(Reporting by Constantinos Georgizas; Writing by Renee Maltezou)