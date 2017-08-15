Guam ‘happy’ North Korea holding off on missile strike plan: Official

GUAM: The Lieutenant Governor of Guam said on Tuesday (Aug 15) that there is no change to the island's threat assessment and that the government is "happy" with a recent report indicating that North Korea is holding back a missile strike towards Guam.

North Korea's state media reported earlier in the day that leader Kim Jong Un was briefed on a plan to fire missiles near the US Pacific territory but hinted that he would hold off on the launch.



According to KCNA's report, Kim inspected the command of the North's army on Monday and would be watching to see if the US "persists in extremely dangerous reckless actions on the Korean peninsula and in its vicinity, testing the self-restraint of the DPRK".

Speaking to reporters at the government complex, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio said: "We are happy that he has taken a look at the plans and will be holding off on the threats to Guam at this point.

"There doesn't appear to be any indication based on what we are hearing that there will be missile attacks in the near future or distant future."

"We take whatever glimmers of hope that (#NorthKorea) is toning down: Guam's Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio"

Tenorio added that there is "no change" to threat assessments and that Guam is "operating as usual".

Responding to a question about the reliability of KCNA's report, Tenorio said the government is taking information from various media sources "as best as (it) can" and the latest news could be seen as a "silver lining around the cloud".

The governor's complex in Guam. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

"This information at least gives us reason to believe that Kim Jong Un has pushed his intention to shoot anything towards our direction," he said.

"So we find a silver lining around the cloud and hope that that's an indication that he's pushing off his intention to fire four missiles in Guam's direction."

"No change to #Guam's threat level. We are ecstatic that Kim Jong Un has backed off: Homeland Security Advisor"

NO ALARM AMONG LOCALS, TOURISTS



However, life appears to be moving on as usual in Guam, with tourists seen hanging out at the sandy Tumon Bay and main shopping street on Tuesday morning.

Tourists relaxing by Tumon Bay, Guam. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

Locals Channel NewsAsia spoke to also said that they are not panicking.



"I'm not scared at all, to be honest," said taxi driver Abdul Jacol Mamon Sarap. "There are some people I know who are doing some preparations just in case, but I'm not worried. If I have to, it'll be for my children."



He mentioned there were similar threats from North Korea in 2013 but there is a "strong belief" among the people in Guam that the strong US military presence on the island will act as a deterrence.

Guam local Martin told Channel NewsAsia that he has "confidence" in the US' defense capabilities. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

Another local who preferred to be known as Martin echoed similar sentiments. The former military man, who was fishing along Tumon Bay on Tuesday morning, told Channel NewsAsia that he has "confidence" in the US' defence capabilities.



"You know, life goes on," he said. "If we let it dictate how we feel or live, then it's a shame. Like me, I'm here fishing almost every morning and I'll keep doing that."

Life goes on as per normal at Tumon Bay, Guam. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

The island of Guam, a US Pacific territory home to two US military installations and 6,000 US soldiers, has found itself at the centre of the world's attention amid threats of a strike from North Korea.

US President Donald Trump has been engaged in verbal sparring with Pyongyang over its weapons and missile programmes, with the Republican billionaire ramping up his tone by declaring last Friday that the US military is "locked and loaded".



In a phone call, Trump also told Governor Eddie Calvo that the US government is "with (Guam) a thousand per cent".