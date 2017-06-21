Guatemala mudslide kills 11

GUATEMALA CITY: A mudslide in an indigenous village in Guatemala killed 11 people and injured at least nine more on Tuesday (Jun 20), the emergency services said.

Heavy rains caused the mudslide that swept away five houses in the western village of San Pedro Soloma, said the head of the National Disaster Reduction Coordinator, Sergio Cabanas.

Television footage from the scene showed people searching through the wreckage of the village, in a mountainous area near the Mexican border.

"The ground is completely unstable and this could cause another tragedy," Cabanas told reporters.

The rains have left seven other people dead and displaced 50,000 since last month.

